Cabrera was issued a one-game suspension for his role in a bench-clearing fight against the Mets, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.
Cabrera will be unavailable for Thursday's series opener against the Diamondbacks unless he chooses to appeal his suspension. In his last four appearances, he's earned a win and a hold while tossing 4.2 scoreless innings. Assuming he serves his suspension Thursday, the southpaw will return to the Cardinals' bullpen Friday.
More News
-
Cardinals' Genesis Cabrera: Picks up win Wednesday•
-
Cardinals' Genesis Cabrera: Logs second hold•
-
Cardinals' Genesis Cabrera: Back at camp•
-
Cardinals' Genesis Cabrera: Delayed by travel troubles•
-
Cardinals' Genesis Cabrera: Clear of finger issue•
-
Cardinals' Genesis Cabrera: Diagnosed with left finger injury•