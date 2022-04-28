Cabrera was issued a one-game suspension for his role in a bench-clearing fight against the Mets, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

Cabrera will be unavailable for Thursday's series opener against the Diamondbacks unless he chooses to appeal his suspension. In his last four appearances, he's earned a win and a hold while tossing 4.2 scoreless innings. Assuming he serves his suspension Thursday, the southpaw will return to the Cardinals' bullpen Friday.