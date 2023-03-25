Cabrera was optioned to Triple-A Memphis by the Cardinals on Saturday, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

Cabrera has pitched well this spring with a 2.57 ERA over seven innings of work with seven strikeouts, but the southpaw won't be a part of the Opening Day bullpen to begin 2023. The 26-year-old will all but assuredly see time with the Cardinals before the end of the year, but it will likely be as a low-leverage option.