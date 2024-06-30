Graceffo allowed a run on three hits and two walks while striking out four over 4.1 innings of relief in Saturday's 9-4 loss to the Reds.

Graceffo was called on for mop-up duty after an unusually poor start from Sonny Gray and an ineffective relief appearance by John King. The Cardinals' bullpen has been leaned on heavily late, and Graceffo was called up Friday to provide length after working as a starter with Triple-A Memphis. He has a 3.84 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 70:29 K:BB over 75 innings with Memphis this year. It's unclear if the right-hander will stick around in the majors or return to Memphis after this 67-pitch appearance, which was his first in 10 days.