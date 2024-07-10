The Cardinals are expected to recall Graceffo from Triple-A Memphis to make his first major-league start in the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Royals, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.

Sonny Gray is on turn for St. Louis, but the club will push him back for Friday's matchup versus the Cubs. Graceffo will serve as the 27th man for the Cardinals and be returned to Memphis after the spot start. The right-hander pitched well in long relief in his major-league debut last month, allowing one run with a 4:2 K:BB over 4.1 innings. Graceffo holds a 2.22 ERA and 26:10 K:BB in 28.1 frames with Memphis since the beginning of June.