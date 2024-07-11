The Cardinals optioned Graceffo to Triple-A Memphis on Thursday.

As expected, Graceffo's latest stint with the Cardinals lasted just one day, as St. Louis had called him from Triple-A Memphis to serve as the 27th man for Wednesday's doubleheader with the Royals. He made his first MLB start in the second game of the twin bill and was the pitcher of record in the Cardinals' 8-5 loss, working 3.1 innings and striking out two batters while allowing three earned runs on four hits and no walks.