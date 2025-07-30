Cardinals' Gordon Graceffo: Summoned from minors
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Cardinals recalled Graceffo from Triple-A Memphis on Wednesday.
Graceffo hadn't spent the required 15 days in the minors after being optioned, but he's eligible for recall because he's replacing an injured player in John King (oblique). The young righty will fill a middle relief role in St. Louis.
