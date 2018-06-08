Cardinals' Greg Holland: Control issues in first rehab outing

Holland (hip) fired a scoreless eighth inning in Triple-A Memphis' win over Tacoma on Thursday, issuing two walks.

The struggling veteran did escape his one inning unscathed in terms of earned runs, but he exhibited some of the same control issues that were plaguing him during his difficult big-league stint prior to his injury. Holland ultimately threw 18 pitches, but only seven found the strike zone. Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports that general manager Michael Girsch expects Holland to pitch every other day with the Redbirds until Monday, when they'll finish a seven-game homestand. The right-hander will then be evaluated by the team's medical staff in St. Louis, after which a decision on whether he'll be activated or optioned to another of the organization's minor-league affiliates is expected to be made.

