Bader (illness) will start in center field and bat ninth in Sunday's game in Pittsburgh, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

Bader was on the bench for Saturday's 5-4 win after he was scratched ahead of the contest due to a bout of lightheadedness, but he showed enough improvement has the game went along to make a cameo off the bench as a defensive replacement. Even with the series finale beginning at the early time of 11:35 a.m. ET, Bader looks like he's feeling fine enough to play a full game in the outfield.