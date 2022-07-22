Bader (foot) will begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Memphis on Friday, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.
Bader has been on the injured list since late June due to plantar fasciitis in his right foot, and he progressed to light jogging shortly before the All-Star break. The 28-year-old apparently continued to progress during the layoff and has now been cleared to return to game action in the minors. As long as he feels good following his rehab games, Bader should be in the mix to rejoin the Cardinals next week.
