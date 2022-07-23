Bader (foot) is unlikely to be activated for next week's series in Toronto, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

He came through Friday's rehab game just OK, reporting soreness in his right foot the next day. He was scratched from Saturday's planned appearance, so Bader may have even experienced a slight setback. With the series in Toronto ruled out, the soonest he could return is July 29 in Washington.