Bader (foot) will be in a walking boot for 1-2 weeks, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.
Bader is slowing down his rehab after his follow-up appointment Wednesday, and he won't take part in any baseball activities while he's in a walking boot. Although the 28-year-old won't require surgery, it seems likely that he'll be sidelined until at least mid-to-late August.
