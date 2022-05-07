Bader went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in a 3-2 win against the Giants on Friday.

Bader got St. Louis on the board with a two-run shot to left in the fifth for his second home run of May after failing to go deep in April. Despite the power surge, the speedy outfielder is 4-for-24 through six May games and has seen his average fall 22 points to .224 over the stretch. Bader will need to pick up the pace if he intends to approach last season's career high of 16 long balls.