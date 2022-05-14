Bader isn't starting Saturday's game against the Giants due to heel soreness, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.
Although manager Oliver Marmol said Saturday that Bader is "totally fine," the team will elect to hold him out for Saturday's day game after the team played a night game Friday. It's possible the 27-year-old will be available off the bench, and the Cardinals don't sound too concerned about his injury.
