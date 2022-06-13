Bader isn't starting Monday against Pittsburgh, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.
Bader will get a breather after he went 0-for-11 with a walk and three strikeouts over the last four games. Dylan Carlson is shifting to center field while Juan Yepez takes over in right.
