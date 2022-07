Bader (foot) confirmed Thursday that he won't return from the 10-day injured list prior to the All-Star break, Jim Hayes of Bally Sports Midwest reports.

Bader has resumed a running program in recent days, but he'll still need at least another week to recover from plantar fasciitis in his right foot. The Cardinals will likely re-evaluate Bader immediately following the break, at which point he could be ready to go out on a minor-league rehab assignment.