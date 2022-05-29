Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said Bader is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Brewers due to "stuffiness" and cold-like symptoms, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

The team hasn't revealed whether Bader has been tested for COVID-19, but at this stage, the Cardinals don't believe his illness is viral in nature. Lars Nootbaar will fill in in center field in place of Bader, who leads the National League with13 stolen bases on the campaign.