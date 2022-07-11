Bader (foot) was able to do some light jogging on the field Sunday, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

He'll repeat the activity Monday before potentially ramping up his running program if he experiences no renewed soreness in his right heel. Though Bader is already expected to remain out through the All-Star break, whether he returns before the end of August will likely come down to a matter of pain tolerance while he plays through plantar fasciitis.