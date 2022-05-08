Bader went 3-for-4 with a walk, two runs and a stolen base Saturday in a loss against the Giants.

Bader came into the contest hitting just .172 (5-for29) over his previous eight games, but he broke out of the slump with his first three-hit game of the campaign against San Francisco. The speedy outfielder also swiped a bag to give him seven thefts on the campaign. Bader hasn't been caught stealing this season and appears on his way to eclipsing the career-best 15 thefts he collected in 2018.