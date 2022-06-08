Bader went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a walk in Tuesday's 4-2 extra-inning loss to the Rays.

Bader tied the game at 1-1 with an RBI single in the eighth inning. The outfielder has been excellent to begin June, posting multiple hits in five of seven games. The surge has lifted his season slash line to .276/.318/.395 with 14 stolen bases, five home runs, 19 RBI and 30 runs scored through 198 plate appearances. After some early struggles, his speed on the basepaths and steady hitting of late have strengthened his grip on the starting job in center field.