Bader went 1-for-5 with a stolen base and a run scored in Sunday's 15-6 win over the Giants.

Bader wasn't overly impressive in the blowout win, but it's encouraging to see him notch his eighth steal of the season after dealing with heel soreness. The outfielder has yet to be caught stealing this season. He's added a .231/.300/.352 slash line with three home runs, 10 RBI and 18 runs scored in 120 plate appearances.