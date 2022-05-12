Bader is not in the lineup Thursday against the Orioles, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.
Bader will get a rest Thursday after starting 13 games in a row, notching 12 hits in those contests while homering three times and driving in eight runs over 46 at-bats. Dylan Carlson will get the start in center field and bat seventh.
