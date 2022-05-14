Bader isn't starting Saturday against the Giants.
Bader went 0-for-4 in Friday's series opener and will be out of the lineup for the second time in the last three games. Dylan Carlson will shift to center field while Juan Yepez starts in right.
More News
-
Cardinals' Harrison Bader: Resting Thursday•
-
Cardinals' Harrison Bader: Hits inside-the-park homer•
-
Cardinals' Harrison Bader: Racks up three hits, stolen base•
-
Cardinals' Harrison Bader: Launches second home run•
-
Cardinals' Harrison Bader: Swats go-ahead homer•
-
Cardinals' Harrison Bader: Swipes another bag•