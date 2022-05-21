Bader was scratched from the lineup for Saturday's game against the Pirates due to lightheadedness, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

It's unclear if Bader is dealing with an illness or if there's another explanation for his lightheadedness, so it's not entirely clear when he'll be back in the lineup, though he seems to have a chance to return quickly. Corey Dickerson enters the lineup in left field, pushing Juan Yepez to right and Dylan Carlson to center.