Bader is back in the lineup Monday, starting in center field and batting ninth as the Cardinals take on the Padres, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.

Bader will return to the lineup after missing Sunday's loss to the Brewers with a minor illness. The center fielder has six-game hitting streak, batting .333 with a homer, four RBI, four runs and two stolen bases over those contests. The hot stretch has raised his batting average from .240 to .255 while his 13 stolen bases are tied for the second most in the league.