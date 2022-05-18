Bader went 1-for-4 with a stolen base in a 4-3 win over the Mets in the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader.

Bader was 0-for-4 with two strikeouts in the first game. The outfielder co-leads the National League in stolen bases with nine, matched only by teammate Tommy Edman. Over his last eight games, Bader's been caught in a bit of slump, going 4-for-27 in that span. He's slashing .224/.289/.336 with three home runs, 10 RBI and 18 runs scored in 35 contests overall.