Bader went 2-for-3 with a run scored and two steals in Friday's 4-2 win over Milwaukee.
Bader singled and stole second base in both the third and seventh innings. The 27-year-old is up to 13 steals this season, moving him into a tie with Seattle's Julio Rodriguez for the MLB lead. Over his last eight games, Bader is 11-for-29 (.379) with four stolen bases and four runs scored.
