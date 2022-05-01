Bader went 1-for-3 with a stolen base in Saturday's 2-0 loss to the Diamondbacks.
Bader now leads the National League with six steals this season, one ahead of teammate Tommy Edman. Bader has gone 7-for-20 (.350) across his last seven games, added a double, three walks and four runs scored in that span. For the season, the center fielder is slashing .246/.343/.311 through 20 contests.
