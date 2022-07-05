Bader (foot) is taking part in baseball activities, according to Katie Woo of The Athletic.
While it's good to see Bader up on his feet, he has only taken some swings and gotten in light on-field work, and he is not yet on the verge of a rehab assignment. As such, it does not appear he will come off the injured list when first eligible Thursday.
More News
-
Cardinals' Harrison Bader: Shelved with plantar fasciitis•
-
Cardinals' Harrison Bader: Resting Thursday•
-
Cardinals' Harrison Bader: Posts 15th steal•
-
Cardinals' Harrison Bader: Three hits in Saturday's win•
-
Cardinals' Harrison Bader: On bench Monday•
-
Cardinals' Harrison Bader: Briefly benched Saturday•