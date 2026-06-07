Cardinals' Hunter Dobbins: Set for start Thursday

Dobbins is expected to start Thursday's contest on the mound against the Mets, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Dobbins will get a turn in the rotation after making two appearances out of the bullpen since his call-up from Triple-A Memphis on May 31. In those two outings, the 26-year-old combined to pitch 8.2 innings, allowing one run on eight hits and two walks while striking out 10 batters. Dobbins made his first start with St. Louis on April 30, allowing three runs on two hits and five walks while punching out four, and he'll look to do a better job limiting the free passes against New York on Thursday.