Herrera went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and two walks in Monday's victory over the Giants.

Herrera tied the game in the fifth inning with a two-run homer off Justin Verlander, sparking a Cardinals win. The 25-year-old has been one of the brightest spots in St. Louis this year, slashing .281/.372/.462 with 13 doubles, 18 homers and 62 RBI in 102 games. While he showed promise with an .800 OPS in 72 games last season, Herrera's ability to maintain strong rate stats while boosting his overall production in 2025 makes this breakout especially encouraging.