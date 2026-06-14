Cardinals' Ivan Herrera: Goes yard twice in Saturday's win

Herrera went 2-for-3 with a walk, two home runs and three RBI in Saturday's 9-6 win over the Twins.

The 26-year-old catcher snapped an 18-game power drought with his first multi-homer performance of the season, as he launched a two-run homer off Connor Prielipp in the first inning and a solo blast in the seventh off Justin Lawrence. Herrera has been an on-base machine so far in June, batting .324 (12-for-37) over the last 10 games with a .479 OBP fueled by six walks and five HBPs. That surge has boosted his slash line on the season to .270/.400/.437 with nine homers, three steals, 31 RBI and 46 runs in 68 contests.