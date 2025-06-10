Herrera went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run in an extra-inning loss to the Blue Jays on Monday.

Herrera looked like he could end up as the hero when he smacked a three-run shot in the eighth inning to give the Cardinals a one-run lead, but Toronto ended up pulling out the win in 10 innings. Nonetheless, it was a promising performance by the backstop, who has notched multiple hits in back-to-back games. That could be a sign that Herrera is turning things around, as before the pair of contests he was mired in a 9-for-53 slump over a 15-game span.