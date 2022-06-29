Herrera isn't in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Marlins, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.
Herrera started in the last three games and went 2-for-9 with two walks and three strikeouts. Andrew Knizner is taking over behind the dish and batting ninth Wednesday.
