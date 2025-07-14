Herrera went 1-for-3 with a walk and two stolen bases in Sunday's win over Atlanta.

Herrera singled in the first inning and drew a walk in the third. He would swipe second base after each of those plate appearances. It was Herrera's first appearance since June 19 after a stint on the injured list for a hamstring issue, so the stolen bases were a very positive sign. He owns a strong .320/.394/.529 slash line with three stolen bases and 16 extra-base hits through 175 plate appearances.