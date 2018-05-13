Gyorko will start at third base and bat fifth Sunday against the Padres.

With Gyorko receiving his third straight start Sunday -- with one during that span also coming against a right-hander -- it appears he may have temporarily overtaken Matt Carpenter as the Cardinals' primary third baseman. While the switch is mostly a byproduct of Carpenter's deep struggles (.145 average, three home runs in 136 plate appearances) this season, Gyorko has earned the extra work by swinging a hot bat of late. Over his last eight appearances, Gyorko has gone 8-for-24 with a pair of home runs while walking three times.