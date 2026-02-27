Cardinals' JJ Wetherholt: Cranks first spring homer
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wetherholt swatted a solo home run in Friday's Grapefruit League contest versus the Mets.
Mets closer Devin Williams misplaced a first-pitch cutter to Wetherholt in the fourth inning, and the top prospect made him pay with a blast that measured at 422 feet and 105.4 mph off the bat. It's Wetherholt's lone hit in four games this spring, but he's reached base at a .500 clip thanks to four walks and has also added a stolen base. The 23-year-old is projected to be the Cardinals' Opening Day second baseman.
