Cardinals' JJ Wetherholt: Signs long-term contract extension

The Cardinals are in agreement with Wetherholt on a long-term contract extension, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Per Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the deal is worth eight years and $112.5 million and could max out at $132 million if all escalators are reached. Wetherholt is the likely National League Rookie of the Year front-runner, sporting a .267/.362/.411 batting line with 13 home runs, nine stolen bases and a 38:61 BB:K over 87 contests. The 23-year-old is also leading all second basemen in Outs Above Average at plus-16.