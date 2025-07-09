Wetherholt is expected to play some third base at Triple-A Memphis, in addition to shortstop and second base, Daniel Guerrero of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Wetherholt started 36 games at shortstop and 17 games at second base at Double-A Springfield before being promoted to Memphis on Monday. While he has yet to play third base at the professional level, he saw plenty of action at the hot corner in college at West Virginia. Wetherholt's ultimate position at the major-league level is undetermined, but the Cardinals want him to add to his versatility at Memphis. The top prospect slashed .300/.425/.466 with seven home runs, 14 stolen bases and a 40:44 K:BB over 62 games with Springfield and is slated to make his debut with Memphis on Wednesday after its game Tuesday was rained out.