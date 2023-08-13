Romero picked up the save in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Royals. He allowed one run on three hits over 1.2 innings.

Romero took over for Giovanny Gallegos in the eighth after he allowed three hits and a run while only recording one out. Romero managed to get the Cardinals out of the jam in the eighth and held on for the save despite allowing three hits and a run in the ninth. Though closing duties are up for grabs with Ryan Helsley (forearm) shelved, Romero owns a 4.05 ERA in 15 appearances since Helsley was shifted to the 60-day IL and has split ninth-inning work with Gallegos, who's been much more effective lately.