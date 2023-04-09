Montgomery (2-0) picked up the win in Saturday's 6-0 victory over Milwaukee, allowing three hits and two walks over seven scoreless innings while striking out nine.

The southpaw's only spot of trouble came in the third inning, as the Brewers loaded the bases with two outs, but Montgomery got Christian Yelich to ground out and didn't allow another baserunner to get into scoring position the rest of the night. Montgomery has been outstanding to begin his first full season with the Cardinals, posting a 2.25 ERA and 12:3 K:BB through his first 12 innings, and he'll look to keep rolling in his next outing, likely to come next week at home against the Pirates.