Montgomery (6-9) allowed three runs on five hits and four walks over six innings Friday, striking out three and taking a loss against the Cubs.

Montgomery rolled through four shutout frames before the Cubs finally broke through in the fifth inning. He's now taken two consecutive losses while giving up eight earned runs over 12 innings during that stretch. Before that, he yielded one earned run or fewer over his previous five outings. Montgomery is now sporting a 3.42 ERA and a 108:35 K:BB through 121 frames. His next start is projected to be at home against the Twins next week.