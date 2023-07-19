Montgomery (hamstring) didn't factor in the decision after he allowed one run on six hits over six innings during Tuesday's extra-inning win against the Marlins. He struck out five and walked two.

The left-hander exited his previous outing July 7 with a hamstring issue, but he returned to the mound Tuesday with no issues and delivered his 11th quality start of the campaign. Edward Cabrera pitched similarly well for Miami, leading to a no-decision for both starters. Montgomery missed out on the victory but still has a 4-0 record with a 1.47 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 42:11 K:BB in 43 frames across his past seven appearances.