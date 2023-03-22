Montgomery hurled five scoreless innings in Wednesday's Grapefruit League start against the Marlins.
Montgomery allowed six hits in the outing, and he finished with just one strikeout while not issuing a walk. The left-hander came into the outing with a 7.71 ERA over his first two outings in Florida, so this would qualify as a considerably improved effort. Montgomery pitched well in 2022 with a 3.48 ERA and 158:36 K:BB ratio over 178.1 innings of work with the Cardinals and Yankees, and he is expected to pitch in the middle of the St. Louis rotation to begin the 2023 campaign.
