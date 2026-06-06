Skip to Main Content
SportsMlb
Baseball
ChevronDown
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.

Cardinals' Kyle Leahy: Another brief outing in no-decision

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Add CBS Sports on Google

Leahy did not factor into the decision in Friday's 10-3 win over the Reds, allowing three runs on five hits and two walks with one strikeout over four innings.

Leahy surrendered three runs in the first inning but was able to rebound with three scoreless frames before departing at 79 pitches. While the 29-year-old has allowed just four earned runs over his past two starts, he's managed only 8.1 innings during that stretch. For the year, he owns a 4.42 ERA, 1.58 WHIP and 47:24 K:BB across 59 innings and lines up for a road start against the Mets next week.

Add CBS Sports on Google

More News
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!