Cardinals' Kyle Leahy: Another brief outing in no-decision

Leahy did not factor into the decision in Friday's 10-3 win over the Reds, allowing three runs on five hits and two walks with one strikeout over four innings.

Leahy surrendered three runs in the first inning but was able to rebound with three scoreless frames before departing at 79 pitches. While the 29-year-old has allowed just four earned runs over his past two starts, he's managed only 8.1 innings during that stretch. For the year, he owns a 4.42 ERA, 1.58 WHIP and 47:24 K:BB across 59 innings and lines up for a road start against the Mets next week.