Cardinals' Kyle Leahy: Credited with sixth win

Leahy (6-4) earned the win Sunday, allowing one run on two hits and three walks over five innings against the Marlins. He struck out five.

After lasting at least six innings in each of his previous two starts, Leahy was lifted after five innings and 87 pitches (57 strikes), though he was effective enough and received enough support from the bullpen to earn his first win since May 16. The 29-year-old will finish June with a 3.76 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 21:9 K:BB across 26.1 innings (five starts) during the month. Leahy will take a 4.09 ERA, 1.48 WHIP and 67:31 K:BB across 81.1 innings (16 starts) into his next outing, tentatively scheduled for Saturday against the Cubs.