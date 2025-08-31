Leahy earned the save in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Reds, allowing two hits over 1.1 innings. He did not record a walk or a strikeout.

With JoJo Romero deployed in a one-run game in the seventh inning, it was Leahy who relieved him with two outs in the eighth and retired four hitters to secure his first save of the season. The 28-year-old has now delivered back-to-back scoreless outings after allowing at least one run in his previous five appearances. In addition in Saturday's save, he's tallied 16 holds and owns a 2.97 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 66:25 K:BB across 72.2 innings this season.