Cardinals' Kyle Leahy: Posts quality start in loss

Leahy (5-4) took the loss against the Padres on Wednesday, allowing three runs on seven hits and one walk with seven strikeouts over six innings.

Leahy allowed a run in three separate innings but pitched well overall, throwing 57 of 81 pitches for strikes while generating an impressive 11 whiffs. It also matched a season-high workload for the 29-year-old, who tossed six frames in his only other quality start May 16. He owns a 4.63 ERA, 1.57 WHIP and 59:26 K:BB across 70 innings this season and lines up for a home matchup against the Diamondbacks next week.