Cardinals' Kyle Leahy: Rain leads to early exit

Leahy didn't factor into the decision Friday against Atlanta after allowing one hit over three scoreless innings. He struck out two and did not issue a walk.

Leahy was hardly dominant as he tallied just one swinging strike on 44 pitches, but he kept Atlanta off the board by inducing five groundouts before a long rain delay ended his evening. The 30-year-old saw his two-start win streak come to an end Friday thanks to the rain, but he continued his strong run of form with just one run allowed in his past four starts. Leahy will head into the All-Star break with a 3.73 ERA, 1.41 WHIP and 75:33 K:BB through 89.1 innings, which is now the largest workload of his big-league career after operating as a reliever the past few years.