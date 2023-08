Single-A Palm Beach placed Bernal on its 7-day injured list Aug. 10 with an unspecified injury.

Bernal, a 19-year-old catching prospect from Panama, is in the midst of his second season at Palm Beach. Over 323 plate appearances prior to landing on the shelf, Bernal slashed .265/.381/.362 with three home runs and four stolen bases. The extent of his injury isn't clear, making it uncertain whether he'll be able to play again in 2023.