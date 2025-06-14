Bernal homered for the second straight game and reached base in all four plate appearances Friday at Double-A Springfield.

Bernal is putting together a breakout season at Springfield. After collecting just a .683 OPS with one home run in April, the switch-hitting catcher is slashing .351/.407/.676 with 10 home runs and 34 RBI over 29 games since the start of May. The 21-year-old also boasts an 11.8 percent walk rate and 15.5 percent strikeout rate in his first full season at the Double-A level. Between Ivan Herrera in the majors, Jimmy Crooks at Triple-A Memphis, Bernal at Springfield and Rainiel Rodriguez at Single-A Palm Beach, the Cardinals boast an enviable collection of young catching talent.